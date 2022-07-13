Samini shares what he has learnt from Sonni Balli’s death

Dancehall artiste, Samini

Dancehall musician, Emmanuel Andrews Samini, known in showbiz circles as Samini, has disclosed what he learned from the passing of his colleague and friend, Sonni Balli.



According to the artiste on Hitz FM, he learnt that the time is now and since tomorrow is not guaranteed, whatever one plans to do should kickstart when they think of it.



“One thing I have learned from Sonni Balli’s death is that whatever you have to do, do it now. Today we are here, tomorrow we are not,” he said.

Delving into the funeral of his colleague and friend, Sonni Balli, the Dancehall artiste mentioned that he had not seen a funeral so packed as that of Sonni Ballis’.



“Sonni Balli’s funeral was packed. I have never seen anything like that in London before, considering it being a weekday.”



Ghanaian Dancehall legend, Sonny Kwabena Akoanor, popularly known as Sonni Balli, on July 12, 2022, was laid to rest in the United Kingdom precisely a month after his passing.



The occasion was captured in some videos shared on Facebook on July 12, 2022, by a user, Mark Darlington.



“Till we meet again... Rest well King Sonniballi. Life mehhhnn,” he captioned his post.

Sonni Balli’s death was reported on Thursday, June 9, 2022, in the afternoon and has since been mourned by industry players, some of whom broke the unfortunate news.



Although the exact cause of his death is yet to be confirmed, it is alleged that he passed on due to cardiac arrest.







ADA/BOG