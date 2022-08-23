Samini sworn in as GIMPA SRC President

Ghanaian Reggae and Dancehall musician, Emmanuel Andrews Samini, known in showbiz circles as Samini, has been sworn in as President of the Student Representative Council (SRC) of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

The occasion was announced on various social media handles after he won the elections held on June 22, after he and his running mate, Mabel Mensah, garnered 307 of the valid votes cast while his opponent, Theophilus Quartey, obtained 212 of the votes.



In videos taken by GhanaWeb at the event, Samini was captured taking his oath of allegiance along with his team.



Looking dapper than usual, the artiste donned a blue suit and a sleek black shoe to match, while he tied his dreadlocks in a clean man bun.



The “Linda” hitmaker announced his ambition to lead the student body when he put out a video campaigning for votes after he picked up forms to join the presidential race.





ADA/BOG