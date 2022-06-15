0
Menu
Entertainment

Samini to contest for GIMPA SRC President

Screenshot 2019 12 19 SAMINI Samini Dagaati Twitter1.png?resize=1000%2C600&ssl=1 Dancehall musician, Samini

Wed, 15 Jun 2022 Source: zionfelix.net

Legendary Ghanaian musician, Samini has disclosed that he is currently contesting to become the SRC President of GIMPA.

The musician, who recently enrolled as a student of The Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) revealed in an interview that he is vying for the position of the SRC president and hopes to go through vetting.

Samini who dropped the hint earlier also confirmed it in a Twitter space on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

Popular broadcaster, Kafui Dey also shared the news via Twitter.

This development follows a recent incident where Samini was attacked on social media for trying to ‘disgrace’ a security guard who denied him access to the University of Ghana campus.

Source: zionfelix.net
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘Go to Metro TV’ – Council of State to applicant asking for info on Togbe Afede
Privileges Committee summon Adwoa Safo after failing to reach her
Sam George narrates how young men are feeding amid high cost of living
Updated Board of Trustees without Mensa Otabil
Airport Christmas tree saga: Adom-Otchere replies to critics
Islamic SHS shooting: Commander removed, 2 Senior Officers interdicted
Adom-Otchere tackles Dafeamekpor
Fraud victims chase MP over alleged GH¢800,000 job scam
Mensa Otabil no longer member of NCBT– Ablakwa
I lied against Mahama in 2016 - Captain Smart admits
Related Articles: