Samini was taking the credit for my hard work – Skrewfaze on Francophone music switch

Samini

Ace-musician, Skrewfaze born Jehoshaphat Kwabena Eshun has said that he switched from doing dancehall or ragga to francophone music in order to create a unique identity.

Talking to Amansan Krakye on the Kastle Entertainment Show, Skrewfaze revealed that it got to a point people couldn’t differentiate between his voice and that of Samini.



“As a musician, you need a unique identity that’s what people don’t know it got to a point every time people heard my songs, they thought it was Samini,” he disclosed.



“Sometimes before people could actually differentiate our voice as to who was this or that on a particular song it took a while,” he said on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM

“It got to a point people were arguing among themselves whether this song is for me or it’s for Samini because our voices sounded the same,” he added.



“So doing the job and other people taking the credit for me it feels someway so I just had to switch over to do Francophone music,” Skrewfaze ended.