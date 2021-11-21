Samini will always be my brother regardless – Stonebwoy

Samini and Stonebwoy

Dancehall Artiste Stonebwoy says he’s not having problems with his brother Samini.

Samini while speaking in an interview on Accra-based Joy FM indicated that he has problems with Stonebwoy because of some utterances and some things that happened after he went independent from his High-Grade Family.



“I can honestly say on Joy FM that I’m too old to sit here and lie or throw dust in peoples eyes or fake. Me and my younger brother ain’t as nice as we use to be as I use to know him because of certain occurrences I did not expect during or along the line in our careers and he had become Independent and I was also still A-List,” he said on Accra-based Joy FM.



“He has a way of linking me on a message and I have a way of telling him to cool down, maybe don’t talk too much on radio, maybe do this, maybe do that so if I know that me and you have that rapport and I hear you on radio say that when you need me I’m not there it hurts, it makes me sick and break down like is he saying this to just keep the thing going? or is he saying that because now I don’t know what’s happening but it looks if I’m part of the thing then he doesn’t look as prominent in the room anymore because I didn’t get that response.



“I let that slide, then the main clash itself happened and you are on stage then Wale goes to select one of my songs then you take the mic and go like if you are gonna select a song, you are gonna select a song from a father who sold out his son. How did I sell out Stonebwoy?” he continued.

Samini added, ” those were the things that hurt me because I don’t know how or where I sold out Stonebwoy. If you hadn’t done that Interview Seani B and you know that I have messages that prove that I’ve been there for you. I have done radio interviews based on what you’ve told me, I will message a radio DJ and tell him to put me on I want to talk about my guy’s thing based on messages you’ve sent me backdoor that I beg If you don’t say anything it is not looking good.



So someone like that if you go back on air and say I’ve not been there for you thinking I don’t have a mouth to come and say anything one fine day I will sit on Joy and also get emotional and I will probably spill a bit of it like I’m spilling now,” he stressed.



But speaking to Joy News’ Becky, Stonebwoy indicated that what happened between him and his brother is nothing deep and nothing to worry about.



“It’s not that deep, when I say it’s not that deep, whatever happened or whatever it was, was not that deep. Whatever he did shows you the heart I carry. That’s my big brother, irrespective of whatever. There are strangers I regard as big brothers, how much more someone I know. To me it’s normal,” he said.