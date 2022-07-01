Sammie Okposo celebrates wife on 12th wedding anniversary

Ozioma and her husband, Sammie Okposo

Nigerian gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, and his wife Ozioma celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary Friday, July 1, 2022.

Sammie Okposo, in a heartwarming anniversary message to his wife, assured her of his endless love.



Sammie who tied the knot with Ozioma in 2010 also expressed gratitude to God for his grace in their family.



Sharing a lovely video of some of their beautiful moments together via Instagram on July 1, 2022, he wrote:



“Happy 12th wedding anniversary to us. July 1st 2010-2022. 12 years done. Forever to God. Our Love is Forever. God’s grace is working for us @ozyokposo. #happy12thweddinganniversarytous. #12yearsdoneforevertogo #ourloveisforever #Godsgraceisworkingforus”.

It would be recalled that the singer made headlines a few months ago when he publicly confessed and apologized to his wife for cheating on her with another lady in the United State.



