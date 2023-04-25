0
Menu
Entertainment

Sammy Flex’s post about Shatta Wale that has triggered reactions

Shatta Wale Bhngmfd.png Shatta Wale

Tue, 25 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A tweet by Samuel Atuobi Baah to celebrate Shatta Wale has elicited reactions from tweeps as some unleash criticisms on the famous media personality while others hail him for recognizing the Dancehall musician’s contribution to the Ghanaian music industry.

Sammy Flex, as the broadcaster is affectionately called, in the said tweet touted the prowess of Shatta Wale, who according to him, is loved by both the corporate and the masses despite the barrage of criticisms heaped on the musician.

In his view, Shatta Wale is the only musician in Ghana that has such qualities.

“Only one guy controls the streets in the music business in Ghana… fortunately, he is got corporate love as well… only one man… his name is Shatta Wale… I have been watching videos from my hotel room in Cape Coast after the back-to-back shows from Fadama to Nima and oh my God… He rules large!!!” Sammy Flex’s tweet read.

His tweet sighted by GhanaWeb divided opinions as varied views were shared. Below are a few of the comments.









Shatta Wale's reaction:



BB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users mourn lady shot 5 times by her boyfriend in Kumasi
‘Greatest danger to forests of Ghana was Sir John’ – Report
Gifty Anti speaks on marriage separation rumours
Yonny Kulendi is next CJ - New report shoots down Torkornoo's chances
How Chief Imam declared sighting of new moon, end of Ramadan 2023
How much Akufo-Addo, Alan paid delegates for votes at 2007 congress
How Oppong-Nkrumah plotted to bring me down over galamsey fight – IMCIM chair
Gabby replies Frimpong-Boateng
A current SC judge was lawyer of Mathias Alistair – Adom-Otchere
Why Michael Essien is 'bitter' about Ghana
Related Articles: