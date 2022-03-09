2
Sammy Gyamfi, other top NDC officials spotted at Mzbel's father's funeral

MZBEL NCD 5.png Singer Mzbel and members of the National Democratic Congress

Wed, 9 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mzbel loses father

NDC officials support Mzbel

Celebrities grace Mzbel's father's funeral

Singer, Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, also known as Mzbel, on March 5, held the 40-day Islamic funeral rites for her late father, Albert Amoah.

In attendance were family and friends including some National Democratic Congress (NDC) executives and officials who were present at the funeral grounds in Mallam-Gbawe.

Mzbel, on March 9, took to her Facebook page to render her appreciation to the National Communication Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, deputy National Youth Organiser, Edem Agbana, Yayra Koku, Member of Parliament for Sissala West Mohammed Shakparu and other NDC officials and members for turning up at the funeral.

The presence of the NDC officials did not come as a surprise as Mzbel who is a member of the party, has on several occasions campaigned for them including their presidential candidate and former president, John Dramani Mahama.

The star dubbed all-white ceremony witnessed notable Ghanaian personalities in attendance.

The likes of businessman, Kofi Amoabeng, footballer, Asamoah Gyan, Kalsoum Sinare, Nana Tornado, Akuapem Poloo, Salinko, Big Akwes and a host of others were present at the funeral grounds.

