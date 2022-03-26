‘Samson’ of our time: The man who has his strength in his hair

Michael Kwadwo Asiedu, Ex-convict

An ex-convict, Michael Kwadwo Asiedu has narrated how he wins fights only when his hair is bushy and this has got many people likening him to Samson in the Bible.

He told crimecheckghana.org that because of that, he barely cuts his hair.



Mr. Asiedu said he assaulted a neighbour for which reason he was arrested and imprisoned.



“Since I grew up I have never had my hair cut down completely. But when I cut a bit of it I do not fight because I lose my strength. When my hair is bushy, I never lose a fight,” he boasted.



According to Mr. Asiedu, his neighbour whom he assaulted sent some people to attack him after he had gone to inquire about an issue between him and his wife.



“My wife told me that my victim said he would sleep with her. I went to him to inquire but he denied. That evening, a gang came to attack me in my house,” he said.



“The following day, at a drinking bar, I overheard one of the members of the gang telling his friends that, I was the person my victim sent them to attack,” he narrated.

Upon hearing that, he said he went to the victim’s house at night and assaulted him while he was sleeping. “I pulled him out of his bed and subjected him to severe beatings. That night I was drunk,” he said.



The ex-convict said his victim reported him to the police and he was arrested and arraigned before court.



Mr. Asiedu said the court found him guilty of assault and fined him Seven Hundred and Twenty Ghana cedis, which he defaulted resulting in his imprisonment.



Crime Check Foundation (CCF) went to his rescue and paid for the fine for his release with the pledge that he will desist from engaging in unlawful acts.



The gesture was kind courtesy of an anonymous donor.



“May God bless CCF and the donor for the kindness she has shown me,” Mr. Asiedu showed his appreciation.