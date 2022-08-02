Samuel Whyte picks award at African Icons Awards 2022

Samuel Whyte Agyapong receving his trophy

Source: Jerry Wonder

Popular Ghanaian filmmaker, Samuel Whyte Agyapong over the weekend received the award for 'Production Coordinator of the Year' at the 7th edition of the African Icons Awards at the National Theatre in Accra, Ghana.

He said the award came as a motivation to him and described it as a relevant step in pushing the film industry in Ghana forward because usually, it was the actors who received almost all the accolades and the film crew were left in the dark.



He was awarded for his works in the movies 'Trinity' by 'One Time Entertainment' and 'Valentine's Day' directed by Kobi Rana.



Though a recipient of some awards in the past, Samuel Whyte has described his recent win as rare but necessary.



"I believe artistes and film crew come together to make every production successful but it’s rather unfortunate the artistes become more popular and recognized usually because of benefiting from mass publicity and their physical appearance, leaving the film crew in the dark.



"There’s a lot of work that goes into production, and the crew is usually the brain behind all the good content we see out there. So, acknowledging and recognizing the 'film crew' is very important. The African Icons Awards is a great platform and opportunity for the public to know the brains behind their favorite content," he explained.

He added that this award was a stepping stone to greater heights in his career.



"It’s a privilege to be honored this way for my hard work. This is to motivate me and also push me to improve on my skills, and very soon with determination and consistency, I can aim for the Oscars," he said.







Samuel Whyte is known for his works regarding film productions in many Ghanaian movies spanning from the Ashanti Region film community known as 'Kumawood' to Accra-based productions.