Sandra Ababio shades Lilwin’s ex-wife as she reacts to allegations that she caused their divorce

Patricia has accused Sandra Ababio of contributing to the collapse of her marriage to Lil Win

Following the divorce of Ghanaian actor and musician, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin and his ex-wife, Patricia Afriyie, a few years ago, a lot of stories came up as to why their marriage could not work.

The owner of Great Mind International School attributed the end of the marriage to some of the shocking things his ex-wife began to do while they were together. Patricia, on the other hand, fingered Ghanaian actress, Sandra Ababio as the main cause of her divorce.



In some interviews Pat granted after the marriage ended, she alleged that because her husband was intimately involved with Sandra, he did not respect her, and in the end, he divorced her just to get the opportunity to be with her.



When these allegations filled the media, Sandra Ababio stepped forward to vehemently deny any role in the dissolution of her close friend’s marriage.



In an interview she granted Delay recently, the issue came up once more, and this time already, the talented actress did not mince words when she set out to clear her name of all the shame.



Sandra said that it was funny that anyone, especially Lilwin’s ex-wife, would suggest that she broke their marriage because it is not possible.

In her opinion, no marriage can be broken by a supposed third party, unless the people who are married are already fed up and would want to end it.



She used herself as an example and stated categorically that no lady can try to end her marriage when she marries someday if she does not want it to end.



Watch the video in question below:



