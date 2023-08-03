Sandra Ankobiah, Nana Aba Anamoah storm Dubai for Serwaa Amihere’s sister’s birthday

Nana Aba Anamoah and friends celebrate Serwaa Amihere's sisters birthday

Dubai, known for its opulence and luxury, witnessed a star-studded embrace as Ghanaian celebrities Sandra Ankobiah, Serwaa Amihere, and Nana Aba Anamoah flew in to celebrate the birthday of Serwaa Amihere's sister, Mami, in grand style.

The dazzling affair was captured and shared on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into the glamorous celebration.



The festivities commenced with the trio of Sandra Ankobiah, Serwaa Amihere, and Nana Aba Anamoah gathered in a lavish hotel room, eagerly awaiting the arrival of the birthday girl, Mami.



As Serwaa Amihere walked in hand in hand with her sister, the atmosphere brimmed with joy and excitement.



The celebrations continued as the group transported themselves to a bougie restaurant in the city.



An Instagram post showed Serwaa Amihere's sister, Mami, seated in a luxurious Rolls Royce, accompanied by Sandra Ankobiah, radiating elegance and glamour during their ride to the restaurant.

Upon arriving at the restaurant, the friends showcased their impeccable sense of style, leaving many netizens in awe of their fashionable and extravagant looks.



As they dined and toasted to the special occasion, the ambience exuded a vibrant and joyous energy, reflecting the strong bond of friendship among these Ghanaian celebrities.



The event showcased not only the glamour of Dubai but also the warmth and camaraderie shared among this group of close friends.





ADA/OGB



