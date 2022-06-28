18
Sandra Ankobiah's look-alike turns heads at Mona4Reall's birthday party

Tue, 28 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mona4Reall throws a star-dubbed birthday party

Mercy Eke graces Mona's 30th birthday party

Celebrities storms Mona's party

Mona4Reall hosted one of the biggest birthday parties in 2022 last weekend with a host of her friends and colleagues in attendance.

One of the attendees who have been tagged as a look-alike of lawyer and actress, Sandra Akobiah caused a stir with her banging body. She was 'wrapped' in a bodycon dress that kissed her body, putting on display her curves.

The 30th birthday celebration of singer and socialite, Mona4Reall had on board top vendors who provided her guests' top satisfaction.

The party themed 'dirty 30' had all the big girls in Africa in attendance and as expected, they left viewers with something to talk about right from their outfits, and curvy bodies to the display of luxury cars.

Also, Efya, Fella Makafui, Fanata, Sister Deborah, Sista Afia, Gyakie, Hamamat, and Nigeria's Mercy Eke and Khleo turned up to support their friends, Mona.

French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Avé who happens to be a friend of the singer also graced the occasion and was spotted on the dancefloor with the celebrant.

PDO/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
