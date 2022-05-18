2
Sandrah Ankobiah's GH¢30,000 birthday dress

Sandra 23.png Actress Sandra Ankobiah

Wed, 18 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sandrah Ankobiah marks 39th birthday

Actress dazzles in a red dress

Friends celebrate actress and lawyer as she commemorates her birthday

Ghanaian lawyer, actress and fashionista, Sandra Ankobiah has marked her 39th birthday in style with a red Maria Lucia Hohan dress.

Sandra who decided to make this year's celebration special and impactful on Wednesday morning held a woman empowerment summit for 50 selected Ghanaian ladies who had a private interaction with some of the country's established women including Claudia Lumor, DCOP Afia Donkor, Nana Aba Anamoah, Lydia Forson, and Salma Mumin.

The highlight of the event was the red ruffled silk mousseline dress worn by the show-stopper. The 'lady in red' gave away her neckline and a little cleavage which has got fans talking.

Sandra known for her love for designer brands splashed close to GH¢30,000 on her birthday dress which was complemented with a Dolce & Gabbana bag and heels from Malone Souliers.

The Lunara dress which sells at $3,750 was worn to perfection by Sandra Ankobiah.

Check out her look below:







