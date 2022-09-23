0
Menu
Entertainment

Sarkodie, King Promise out with 5th collaboration; ‘Labadi’

36417946 Artwork for the new track, Labadi

Fri, 23 Sep 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has today released a new music video.

Shot for a song titled ‘Labadi’, it is named after a suburb in Accra, the capital city of Ghana.

Spanning 3 minutes and 18 seconds, the music video is primarily the handiwork of Capone with additional shots from Babs Direction and stars Cape Verdean model Alexys Jay.

The Amapiano song which is officially out on audio streaming platforms, tomorrow Friday, 23 September, 2022, marks the fifth time Sarkodie and fellow Ghanaian King Promise are collaborating on a song.

Before this new song, they have had ‘Double Trouble’ (2017); CCTV (2018); Can’t Let You Go (2018) and Anadwo (2019).

The music video for ‘Labadi’, a single released to herald a new album by Sarkodie called ‘Jamz’, was shot in Greece.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mankessim murder: Assemblyman on how residents respected prime suspect
Why Biden used a convoy for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Know the nicknames of the new Black Stars players
Dancefloor action by new Black Star players excites social media users
Sam Okudzeto speaks on call for new Chief Justice
Every bullet that hits a target in Ukraine hits our pockets – Akufo-Addo
Cedi depreciation: Over 70 'Black Market' dealers arrested in Accra
Cedi depreciation: Over 70 'Black Market' dealers arrested in Accra
Mohammed Salisu finally spotted at Black Stars camp
My mom wept after Spain call-up - Nico Williams