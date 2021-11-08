Sarkodie, Medikal, others refuse to pick GMA-USA citation

• Faces of artistes who refused citations revealed

TV personality MzGee has revealed the faces of some artistes who have failed to respond to her messages besides being rebuffed to come for their citations.



In the video she titled “exposing one of the biggest problems in the Ghanaian music industry”, MzGee revealed some faces like Sarkodie, Celestine Donkor, Kelvyn Boy, Kofi Kinaata, King Promise, strongman, Akwaboah Jnr, Efya and many others she claimed have disregarded her message to come for their citation.

“Money was used for this citation; Ghana musicians will come back and tell me that Ghanaians do not support their own. How else can we support you; we didn’t go and call for a vote, come and take a citation. You have been nominated for something you have done and I repeat some of them refuse to answer messages, common messages” she emphasized.



She also went on to say that any artist who says they didn’t receive the message should call her out adding that Ghanaian artists refuse to be compared to the Nigerians but Nigerians will run for their citations and say ‘thank you’ afterwards.



“Imagine this was for a Nigerian, Ghana Music Awards. The Nigerians will run and come and take citations and even say ‘thank you’ afterwards’ she held.



