Sarkodie, Oppong Nkrumah and others attend George Quaye’s father’s funeral

Some Ghanaian celebrities commiserated with George Quaye at late father's funeral

Some Ghanaian celebrities showed up at George Quaye’s father’s funeral which took place on February 12, 2022, in Accra.



The media personality’s father passed away on December 31, 2022, and was laid to rest at the Osu Cemetery in Accra.



The likes of Sarkodie, Samini, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Celestine Donkor, Papa Nii, Amandzeba Nat Brew, Mzvee, Adjetey Anang, Naa Ashorkor and many others were spotted at the funeral grounds.

The event also witnessed performances from Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Celestine Donkor and others.



In appreciation to all who were present to commiserate with him, George Quaye shared some pictures on his page with the caption;



“Sometimes, even when deep in sorrow, you are able to stop a minute to enjoy brief moments of joy that assuage the hurt and bring some smiles to your face. You cannot achieve this on your own. You need friends you can rely on. Friends, you can call family. Friends who will be there when it matters most! The list is so tall I don’t even know where to start. For your love and kindness, time and thoughts, support and donations, my family and I are eternally grateful. God bless!”



