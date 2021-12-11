Sarkodie, Rebecca Akufo-Addo's tweets among the 'most liked' in Ghana

Ghanaian Rapper Sarkodie

With 2021 coming to an end, Twitter has released its annual data highlighting some of the biggest moments & events that drove the most engaging and exciting conversations across the platform.

As we draw closer to the end of 2021, Twitter reflects on how Ghana spent its #YearOnTwitter and the #OnlyOnTwitter moments.



What music and musicians made us dance? What movies made us smile? Which sports heroes kept us hoping?



It was in this light that Twitter discovered that tweets from Sarkodie & First Lady were the most liked in Ghana this year.



Read their most-liked tweets below;



A simple greeting from Sarkodie to the people of Kumerica has taken the number one spot as the most liked tweet in 2021. His message read, “Good morning Kumerica”.

First lady, Rebecca Akufo Addo’s birthday wishes to her husband (President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ) was the second most liked tweet posted back in March.On August 1, Black Sherif’s Tweet about his 1st and 2nd sermon hit song took the third position, and Kinaata’s throwback photo of Castro and himself in a studio became the fourth most liked Tweet of 2021 in Ghana.

1st and 2nd Sermon wey dey tear you guys like this????? Lmaoooo!



Get ready! — BLACKO (@blacksherif_) August 1, 2021

Interestingly, former Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey’s post expressing gratitude to President Akufo-Addo and acknowledging Twitter’s decision to set up operations here in Ghana was the 5th most retweeted Tweet of the year.