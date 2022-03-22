Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Kwabena Kwabena confirmed for ‘Accra in Paris Concert’ in France

Some Ghanaian artistes have been billed to perform at the event

The ‘Accra in Paris’ (AIP) concert set to be held in France has been slated for April 23, 2022.

Ghanaian acts Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and Kwabena Kwabena have been billed to thrill music lovers at the highly-anticipated show.



Their French counterparts, Passi and Orti, are also gearing up for the show scheduled to take place at the Elysee Montmartre, Paris-France.



One can recall that the first edition of the initiative was held at Alliance Francaise in Accra on November 2021.



The earlier event saw a mammoth crowd of music lovers present including dignitaries such as Bola Ray and French Ambassador to Ghana, HE Anne Sophie Ave.



Like the first edition, the 'yet-to-be-held' Paris edition, will witness well lit-up stage, and the highest quality of sound produced to give patrons a theatre feel and the value for their money.



Also, there will be stands and sheds where ‘Made in Ghana’ goods will be showcased at the Accra in Paris concert.

The ‘AIP’ 2022 according to organizers will help deepen the already strong relationship between both countries using arts and culture.



It will also serve as an opportunity to sell Ghana in Europe.



However, in the coming days, more musicians are expected to join the lineup.



Watch last year’s showdown below:



