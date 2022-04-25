1
Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Kwabena Kwabena shut down #AccraInParis in France

Mon, 25 Apr 2022 Source: sammykaymedia.com

The ‘Accra In Paris’ (AIP) Concert held on Saturday 23rd April 2022 in France was fireworks.

Ghanaian acts Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Kwabena Kwabena, Fameye and others thrilled music lovers with their back to back hits at the Elysee Montmartre, Paris-France.

The first leg of this initiative dubbed “Paris in Accra” which was held at Alliance Francaise in Accra in November last year saw a mammoth crowd of music lovers present including dignitaries such as EIB Network’s CEO Bola Ray and French Ambassador to Ghana H.E Anne Sophie Ave, showing up to grace the event, just like what happened in France.

Watch video below:

