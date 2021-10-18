Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, other stars celebrate Shatta Wale on his birthday

The hashtag #Shattabration trended nonstop on Sunday, October 17, because award-winning Ghanaian musician cum the self-acclaimed Dancehall King in Ghana, Shatta Wale celebrated his birthday.
On this special occasion, his colleagues like Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and many others sent their good wishes to him via social media.
According to Google, the president of the Shatta Movement family turned 37 years, October 17, 2021.
Taking to Twitter, Stonebwoy wrote: “Happy birthday to @shattawalegh. The world can’t wait for GOG! Celebrate Life champ!!”
Sarkodie also dropped his birthday message with the tweet: “Happy Shatta Day, @shattawalegh.”
Happy birthday to @shattawalegh— 1GAD (@stonebwoyb) October 17, 2021
The world can't wait for GOG! Celebrate Life champ!! ???????? pic.twitter.com/fPeqMrq6q8
Happy SHATTA DAY @shattawalegh ????❤️— Sarkodie (@sarkodie) October 17, 2021
Happy Birthday Nii @shattawalegh God Bless Your New Age ???? pic.twitter.com/HKpfF7qV1Y— VERY GOOD BAD GUY???????? (@CAPTAINPLANETGH) October 17, 2021
- Shatta Wale trends on Twitter with #Shattabration as he celebrates birthday
- 'I have never been intimate with Shatta Wale' – Efia Odo
- Shatta Wale steals show at Mona4reall’s E.P launch
- Flashback: Shatta Wale proposes to Michy at the ‘Reign’ concert; kisses her passionately
- Shatta Wale tattoos Medikal’s name on arm
- Read all related articles