Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, other stars celebrate Shatta Wale on his birthday

Shatta Wale 32 4.png Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale

Mon, 18 Oct 2021 Source: zionfelix.net

The hashtag #Shattabration trended nonstop on Sunday, October 17, because award-winning Ghanaian musician cum the self-acclaimed Dancehall King in Ghana, Shatta Wale celebrated his birthday.

On this special occasion, his colleagues like Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and many others sent their good wishes to him via social media.

According to Google, the president of the Shatta Movement family turned 37 years, October 17, 2021.

Taking to Twitter, Stonebwoy wrote: “Happy birthday to @shattawalegh. The world can’t wait for GOG! Celebrate Life champ!!”

Sarkodie also dropped his birthday message with the tweet: “Happy Shatta Day, @shattawalegh.”





