Sarkodie, Stonebwoy to perform at 2023 Freedom Wave Concert

Ghanaian dancehall sensation, Shatta Wale, has revealed that fellow colleagues Stonebwoy and Sarkodie will be performing at his upcoming Freedom Wave Concert with or without their consent.

Shatta Wale has been promoting his upcoming Freedom Wave concert with fellow colleague Medikal since October 2022.



The program has been scheduled for December 20 to 25 at the Accra Sports Stadium with the lineup artistes yet to be released.



Taking to his Twitter on September 14, 2023, Shatta Wale stated that rapper Sarkodie and fellow dancehall artiste Stonebwoy will be present at the event.



However, he added that they would be there with or without their approval.



He explained that it was in an effort to promote peace ahead of the 2024 national elections.

“For your info ,sarkodie and stonebwoy will be performing at #FWF23 if they like it or not!! PEACE AND UNITY BEFORE NEXT YEAR ELECTIONS,” he posted.



Shatta Wale’s post comes as a surprise to many, considering how he had been highly critical of the two.



In August, Shatta had in a video claimed that Stonebwoy and Sarkodie could never be bigger than him.



He also labelled Stonebwoy a “curtain raiser”, indicating that he could never be respected like Nigerian star Burna Boy.



It is yet to be seen if Stonebwoy or Sarkodie will be available for the show.

