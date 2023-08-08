Sarkodie advocates compassion and leniency for up and coming artistes in the entertainment industry

Renowned Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie

Ghana's renowned rapper, Sarkodie, has taken to his Twitter (now X account) to share a heartfelt message advocating for compassion and understanding towards young and up-and-coming artistes in the fast-paced and media-driven world of entertainment.

Having carved a significant path in the industry himself, Sarkodie expressed empathy for the pressures faced by the new generation of artists as they navigate the challenges of social and traditional media platforms.



Reflecting on his own journey, Sarkodie reminisced about his era and how they had the luxury of making mistakes behind closed doors while working on improving their approach to the business, including interview skills, stagecraft, and overall understanding of the industry.



In contrast, Sarkodie highlighted the unique challenges faced by today's young artists who are under constant scrutiny and must learn and grow in real time while being exposed to the public eye.



"Still learning, but comparing to these young kings coming up, they literally start right in front of our eyes (through social and traditional media)," he observed.



As one of Ghana's most influential figures in the music world, Sarkodie's call for the well-being of emerging talents resonated deeply with fans, fellow artists, and industry professionals. His advocacy generated a wave of support and agreement on social media.

Currently, on tour in the U.S., Sarkodie made a heartfelt plea for a collective effort to support and nurture these budding talents. He acknowledged the challenges they face and urged his followers and the industry at large to approach them with patience and understanding.



"It's not easy at all for them," he stated empathetically.



Sarkodie's earnest appeal was accompanied by a folded hands emoji, symbolizing his humility and sincerity in calling for compassion and leniency towards the next generation of artists.





My era coming up , we had time to make our mistakes behind cameras and at least work on our approach to this business (how to speak during interviews, stage craft , how to deal with this industry in general) still learning but comparing to These young kings coming up, they… — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) August 4, 2023

ADA/OGB