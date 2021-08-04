Sarkodie and Castro had an issue – Nero X reveals

Wed, 4 Aug 2021 Source: zionfelix.net
Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Joseph Nkrumah Buabeng, otherwise known as Nero X, has revealed that Sarkodie and Castro had an issue.
The ‘Yawa Dey’ singer made this revelation in a recent interview with B Ice on Agyenkwa FM in Kumasi which was monitored by Zionfelix.net.
According to him, Sarkodie did something to upset Castro. He explained that this was before they recorded ‘Adonai’.
Despite having an issue with Sarkodie, Nero X revealed that Castro still worked on a song with him.
Nero X further talked about how down to earth Castro was.
He recalled the help Castro offered to him, Kofi Kinaata and other Takoradi-based musicians.
