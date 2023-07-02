Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson need help – Emotional Intelligence Coach

Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson

James Kwesi Addison, an Emotional Intelligence Coach, has condemned those criticizing Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie for his “harsh” response to Yvonne Nelson’s abortion allegation in her book, ” I am Not Yvonne Nelson”

According to the Founder of Addison International, “…each of us responds differently to issues that affect us. We cannot insist that everyone must pursue this path. The purpose of book reviews is to analyze the issues addressed in the text. People who review the book were supposed to analyze the issues tackled in the book.



“They [ Sarkodie and Yvonne] all need help and we must have in mind that, you can’t stop people from triggering a particular emotion in them. But what we do after the anger is very important.



"So, what I will say to my sister (Yvonne) is that the world is not fair. But if we accept our mistakes and the moment we blame people it will land us in a worse situation that will allow people to speak ill about us,” Mr. Addison explained on Atinka TV’s Oman Mu Nsem show hosted by Nana Owoahene Acheampong.



Musician, Michael Owusu Addo, better known as Sarkodie released a track titled “Try Me” in response to the abortion allegation in the book,



Yvonne Nelson in her recently published book, ‘I am not Yvonne Nelson’, revealed that she had had an affair with the rapper in 2010 which resulted in pregnancy.

In Chapter 8 of the book, she recounts her decision to terminate the pregnancy because the rapper did not accept responsibility.



The claim did not go down well with the Sarkodie, so, he released a new song titled ‘Try Me” to tell his side of the story. He said in the song that, he never encouraged the actress to have an abortion.



According to him, he advised her to keep the pregnancy, but due to her schooling at the time, Yvonne chose to have an abortion.



“…. don’t you make it seem like I was the one pushing you for abortion,” Sarkodie said in the song.



Yvonne again came back on Twitter to counter the allegations raised by Sarkodie.

This back-and-forth according to the EQ Coach, James Addison must be handled properly, or else, it will create a worse future for the two parties.



He, therefore, called on the families of the two celebrities to intervene to prevent further comments that will land the two personalities in trouble, because “If you look at how Sarkodie came in with the response, people with influence like his family, the media must step in.



"The media should not only concentrate on projecting what they are saying but find a way of solving it. If care is not taken, it won’t end today.



“There is a right way to express anger and frustration. The right time and the right person. We have taken certain things out to criticize our friends, but if we carefully analyze, anyone in such deep emotional challenges needs a high level of intelligence to overcome them. So, let’s not leave them to rot,” he cautioned.