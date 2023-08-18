Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson's banter spiced up the showbiz industry – Rex Omar

Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson

Veteran musician, Rex Omar has shared his views on Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson's rift.

According to the popular Highlife singer, the banter that ensued between them spiced up the showbiz industry.



Talking to Amansan Krakye, he said, “All these things are part of the work that’s why we call it show business and all these add spices to the showbiz industry. I heard Sarkodie granted an interview and said that if his late lawyer heard his song, she won’t have allowed him to release it.



“Sarkodie said he didn’t record the song purposely to release it and these things do happen unless you’re not an artiste,” he added on Property FM in Cape Coast monitored by MyNewsGh.com

Rex Omar added that he sees nothing wrong about the two parties registering their emotions through their craft adding that it is all part of the game.



“I strongly believe that Yvonne Nelson also wrote her story based on emotions and Sarkodie has also done the same so it’s all part of the game."



