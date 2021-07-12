Sarkodie breaks silence on Dr UN awards saga

Rapper Michael Owusu Addo popularly known as Sarkodie has broken his silence on the fake awards he received from Kwame Fordjour popularly known as Dr UN.

It came to light somewhere in September last year that the awards presented to top politicians, media personalities, top educationists and other celebrities including Sarkodie were not from the UN as the organiser made it look.



Speaking on Pure FM on his radio tour in Kumasi, Sarkodie said anyone could have found himself in the situation he found himself with the fake awards.



He narrated how his manager alerted him about an email from Dr. UN about the awards. He said when he arrived at the event, the calibre of people at the events made him believe the awards was real although he saw some red flags.

He said he will still keep the award nevertheless because he believes Dr. UN wanted to honour people for their work and aside the UN part which turned out to be false, Sarkodie said it is worth it.



Watch the video below:



