Sarkodie breaks silence on fuel price increment under Akufo-Addo government

Sarkodie White Drip 4 Sarkodie laments fuel prices

Tue, 15 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sarkodie laments hike in fuel prices

Sarkodie announces new plan for meetings

Sarkodie travels to the United Kingdom

Prices of petroleum products are expected to shoot up by at least 5 percent from Wednesday, March 16, 2022, the Institute for Energy Security (IES) has projected.

Following the news, Sarkodie reacted, saying that he would henceforth have all interviews done via Zoom since he wouldn't be able to drive to venues for physical interactions.

“Staying indoors when I touch down GH … Zoom calls only … #FuelPrices,” he shared on his official Twitter account on March 15, 2022.

Many Ghanaians, including some celebrities, have lamented the hike in fuel prices, with many blaming it on the bad governance of the ruling party.

Recently, Beverly Afaglo also waded into the ongoing discussion, stating that she cannot deal with how her pocket has been drained following the increase in fuel prices.

Other celebrities like Medikal, Lydia Forson, Gyadu Blay Ambolley, Shatta Wale, among others expressed their concerns with regards to the hike in fuel prices and the government's intention to introduce the E-Levy.



View his Timepath below:

