Sarkodie celebrates KK Fosu's timeless records

Hiplife legend, KK Fosu

Sarkodie list favourite KK Fosu track

Sark prays for KK Fosu in a new tweet



How KK Fosu contributed to growth of the music industry



Rapper Sarkodie has noted that legendary Hiplife singer, KK Fosu has paid his dues in the industry through the production of timeless records.



Sark added that KK's contribution can not be overlooked while listing some of his albums which still is a favourite of music lovers both old and young.



In a tweet dated February 23, Ghana's most decorated rapper posted an image of KK Fosu and shared him with accolades.

Sark also offered special prayers for his senior colleague who has been an inspiration to many artistes including himself.



"God bless you legend Kaakyire Kwame Fosu Aka “KK Fosu” for your contribution to Ghana music. We appreciate and ❤️ you Giving us timeless records like Sudwe, Anadwo yede, 6 o’clock, Number 1 ( my fav ) and more! Live on #KKFosu," Sark tweeted.



KK Fosu on February 14th marked his 40th birthday that witnessed fans and his colleagues celebrating his life.



See Sark's post below:



