Sarkodie claims people thought he was ‘limited’ because he rapped in Twi

Never give up on what you believe, Sarkodie advises

Sarkodie talks about his Twi rap on a Nigerian radio station

Award-winning rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known in the showbiz circles as Sarkodie, has said that people thought he was limited when he started rapping in Twi.



According to the rapper in an interview with Nigeria based radio station, City 105.1 FM,



he was doubted for his capabilities based on the medium he used in communication.



“I started rapping in Twi, and people thought I was limited, yes! it is true to an extent, but people don’t understand it. It’s all about what you believe, and you must always hold on to that, and it’s all a matter of time, you will surely be there,” he said.

Meanwhile, he advised budding artists to be persistent in their approach when it comes to chasing their dreams.



“Never give up on what you believe, you just need to be stubborn on your ideas and dreams, and you will surely get there,” he added.



This approach used by the rapper has chalked him certain achievements in the music industry which was confirmed by sound engineer, Da Hammer.



In a recent interview with Kingdom Plus FM, the sound engineer claimed that Sarkodie would have been successful even if he didn't do music.



“Sarkodie is a different breed, he would have been successful even without music because his mindset is unique,” he praised the artiste.