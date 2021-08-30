Sarkodie claims the title as 'most insulted Ghanaian artiste'

Rapper Sarkodie

Rapper Sarkodie has argued that he is the most insulted artiste in the Ghanaian music industry.



The rapper who is considered among the most decorated musicians in Ghana has won several international and local awards including VGMA Artiste of the Year on two occasions, in 2010 and 2012.

In an interview on OnePlay Africa, the Sarkcess Music boss claimed that despite his achievements, there are a lot more Ghanaians who don't appreciate what he does, adding that he is the most insulted artiste in the country.



“I’m the most insulted artiste in Ghana, you can even take Shatta Wale out. My album 'No Pressure' is success propelled by hate,” he said.



He further added: “Funny enough, I am a person that wouldn't quit regardless, so I do this not because I get a thousand percent support. I do have a lot of people who still don’t appreciate the things what I do. You listen to radio and there’s a lot of people over the years who have said stuff."