Sarkodie connects with Shaggy at Beale Music Festival

Sarkodie, Shaggy and Akosua Dentaa Amoateng MBA

Dentaa Show introduces Sarkodie and Shaggy

Otumfuo displays rich culture in America on Memphis Day



Ghanaian stars attend Memphis in May Festival



The 2022 Memphis in May International Festival which was dedicated to Ghana in the United States of America has led to some really good alliances between Sarkodie and Jamaican-American reggae musician, Shaggy.



Dentaa who had perpetrated the meeting between Sarkodie and the ‘It wasn’t ME’ crooner captured the two exchanging pleasantries before Shaggy took the stage at the Beale Music Street Festival.



Sarkodie made Shaggy aware he had performed earlier but was present to watch him perform and meet up with him.



Shaggy inquired, “you played already” and Sarkodie reacted “we are here to see you, Stonebwoy, that's my brother. We just came to see you.”

He credited Dentaa for the opportunity to meet the celebrated musician, explaining that she usually serves as a link between Ghanaian acts and other foreign celebrities.



The two acts exchanged contacts and marked the meeting with pictures.



Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, also present in the USA showed Memphis what culture entailed when he brought America to a standstill while displaying the rich Ashanti culture at the 2022 Memphis in May International Festival dedicated to Ghana.



As part of the King’s activities, he held a durbar where he sat in state with his chiefs and queen mothers just like he will do in the Ashanti Kingdom in Ghana, on Saturday, May 7, 2022.



Preceding the durbar, the Asantehene and his chiefs held a grand procession through the streets of Memphis where the colours and culture of Ashanti were put on full display.



