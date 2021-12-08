Sarkodie dazzles music lovers at DJ Mensah's Live Konnect

Ghanaian Musician, Sarkodie

Source: Melvin Tarlue, Contributor

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper and songwriter, Sarkodie, known outside entertainment as Michael Owusu Addo who unleashed his highly anticipated studio project tagged “No Pressure”, held music lovers spellbound with his top notch performance at Live DJ Mensah's Live Konnect.

King Sark took over the stage on Friday night, November 12, 2021 at Coco Vanilla in Accra.



The bottle service star-studded night had guest appearances by KIDI, BLACK SHERIFF, SEFA, KOFI JAMAR, and a special appearance by Queen of BBNaija Shine Your Eye fame.



N Loso, LJ, Untouchable Band, Character and talented rapper, Gambo, opened the electrifying show.



From start to finish, the entire show saw a variety of performances from both the band and music acts. The main highlight of the show that awed fans was when Sarkodie performed his hit song “ROLLIES & CIGARS” kept the crowd on their feet dancing.



The event Live Konnect which is curated by Ghanaian disk jockey DJ Mensah which has seen performances from top artistes such as Medikal, KiDi and Mr. Drew had fans thrilled with an excellently organized event with great sound and top notch security.

The official media partner for Live Konnect is African Entertainment, a leading Pan-African media and entertainment news organization.











