Sarkodie delivers a Pulse Hangout rap masterclass

Ghanaian Rapper, Sarkodie

Source: GNA

The 'King' of Ghanaian rap Sarkodie as usual did not disappoint when he grabbed the mic to perform at the final edition of the MTN Pulse Hangout for the year 2021.

The most decorated rapper in Ghana thrilled thousands of music lovers from all over the world who streamed the show on various MTN social media platforms on Saturday evening.



Sarkodie during his performance at the final MTN Pulse Hangout said he was using the platform as a warmup for his 'Rapperholic' Concert which is billed for December 25, 2021.



But Sarkodie was in his element as delivered some back-to-back hits in more than 45minutes of uninterrupted rap flow.

The MTN Pulse Hangout, a music interactive platform, this year has been graced by top artistes including Eno Barony, Strongman, Yaw Tog, Kweku Darlington, Kweku Flick, DopeNation, Adina, among others.



Upcoming rap sensation Omar Burner won the freestyle challenge of the Year as he grabbed wonderful goodies from the Telecommunication giants, MTN.