Sarkodie didn't take a penny for 'Confirm', God bless him - Medikal

Medikal reveals secret about Sarkodie

Sarkodie didint charge me for 'Confrim' remix , Medikal



God bless Sarkodie, Medikal prays



Rapper Medikal has stated that his senior in the music industry, Sarkodie believed in him at the start of his career by blessing him with a verse on his 2015 single 'Confirm'.



Medikal has revealed that Ghana's most decorated artiste "didn’t charge a penny" for his collaboration. Many have argued that 'Confirm' was Medikal's breakthrough song.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, the 'Accra' hitmaker rendered his heartfelt appreciation to the rapper, his wife, Tracy and beautiful daughter known as Titi.



He again thanked MJ and Angelo, Sarkodie's manager for their support back in 2015.

"Bigup Sarkodie for that verse you gave me on confirm! It changed everything from 2015! You didn’t charge a penny, God bless you and your household! Tracy, Titi and MJ go forever chop blessings! Angelo too," read the tweet dated December 29.



Sarkodie has in the past featured young rappers on his tracks as a means to promote their talent in Ghana.



Medikal in 2016 was among the six rappers featured on Sarkodie's 'Trumpet'.







