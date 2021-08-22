Sarkodie enjoys 'Nigerian jollof' prepared by Don Jazzy

Don Jazzy's jollof he prepared for Sarkodie

Sarkodie literally started speaking incongruently shortly after he tasted Nigeria jollof prepared by famed music executive, songwriter and musician Don Jazzy.

The Ghanaian rapper is in Nigeria to promote his latest studio album ‘No Pressure’ and the reception he has received in Africa’s most populous country has been nothing short of overwhelming.



Don Jazzy probably wanted to leave a lasting impression on the mind of Sarkodie so he prepared a special Nigeria for him, hours after he said on Lagos-based the Beat FM that Ghana jollof is the best in the world.



“Worldwide, no Jollof tastes better than Ghana Jollof. Have you been to Ghana? Tried their jollof? This should not even be argued out. We are the best and you know it?” Sarkodie said during the interview.



According to Wikipedia, Jollof, or jollof rice, is a rice dish from West Africa. The dish is typically made with long-grain rice, tomatoes, onions, spices, vegetables and meat in a single pot, although its ingredients and preparation methods vary across different regions.



Wikipedia further adds that Ghanaian jollof rice is made of vegetable oil, onion, bell pepper, cloves of pressed garlic, chillies, tomato paste, beef or goat meat or chicken (sometimes alternated with mixed vegetables), local or refined rice and black pepper.

The method of cooking Jollof begins with first preparing the beef or chicken by seasoning and frying it until it is well-cooked.



Well, after tasing Don Jazzy’s food, Sarkodie tweeted;



“Because @DONJAZZY knew I was pulling up he made his jollof close to Ghana jollof so YES I ENJOYED IT !!!!”



