Sarkodie finally joins TikTok as he shares his first video; gets verified

Sarkodie TikTok.jpeg Sarkodie got verified within minutes of opening his account

Sun, 20 Feb 2022 Source: www.ghpage.com

Sarkodie is the latest Ghanaian celebrity to join the popular video-based social networking platform, TikTok.

The multi-award-winning rapper shared his first video Thursday night announcing his presence on the platform.

With less than 10,000 followers, Sarkodie’s account with the handle @sarkodie.official got the iconic blue tick badge attached to his profile within five minutes after signing onto TikTok.

The 8-second video was shot in his living room.

Sarkodie shared the clip to his profile asking his fans for tuition on to use the fun app.

He wrote: “Now y’all gotto teach me how to do this.”

Watch his first post on the platform:

@sarkodie.official

Now y’all gotto teach me how to do this ????

♬ Non Living Thing (feat. Oxlade) - Sarkodie
