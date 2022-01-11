Sarkodie finally meets Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensah

Sarkodie and Chance The Rapper

American rapper, Chance The Rapper, has finally met Ghana’s finest rapper, Sarkodie, after he stated that he has done everything except meeting Sarkodie.

The rapper has been in Ghana for days, having fun and engaging in other activities after picking up details of his Ghanaian roots.



He has been spotted doing a lot of things including attending a Sunday church service in Accra. It is reported that the church was built by his family years ago. He has also met other artistes like Manifest, Black Sherif, Kelyvn Boy, and many others.



In the last hours of Monday, January 10, he finally got to meet Sarkodie after he lamented on Twitter that he (Sarkodie) is the only big-name act he has not met after he came to Ghana.

Soon after he arrived at the house of Sarkodie, they were spotted recording a song in Sarkodie’s home studio with award-winning sound engineer, Posigee.



Watch the videos below:



