Sarkodie fires radio presenters who constantly call out Ghanaian artistes for 'slow' progress

Ghana's most decorated rapper, Sarkodie has for years witnessed some radio presenters and industry players downgrade local artistes for what they term as failure to go international with their music or mount bigger platforms like some of their African counterparts.

Sarkodie in a recent interview emphasized that local radio presenters who have equally not made any big move in their career do not have the moral right to criticize artistes for not gracing international platforms.



He subtly jabbed radio presenters who have over 20 years of work experience but still haven't recorded any milestones. These same individuals turn to 'disrespect' and pressurize musicians for not winning big for the country adding that these presenters don't create opportunities for them.



"It is easy for someone to sit on the radio and say that Shatta Wale or Sarkodie didn't do this or that. I know that we the artiste have things we should do because every time there is a step but if you are on a Ghanaian radio for close to 20 years and you've not moved to a platform like Choice or BBC, I don't think you have the moral right to talk about Ghanaian artistes who have not moved," said Sarkodie in an interview which has gone viral.



The rapper also took the opportunity to explain how late Ghanaian BBC journalist, Komla Afeke Dumor gave him a big spot on the BBC.



IN 2013, Sarkodie was featured in an interview with BBC Africa's Paul Bakibinga.

"I for instance was on BBC because of Komla Dumor, he made it possible," he added.



