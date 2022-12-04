Sarkodie has raised the bar of excellence higher – A Plus

Sarkodie

Ghanaian entertainment critic and political activist, Kwame Asare Obeng, otherwise known as A Plus has lauded Sarkodie for his performance with BBC philharmonic orchestra.

Sarkodie delivered a performance of his hit songs "Rollies and Cigars "and "Lucky" on BBC Radio 1Xtra's Afrobeat Concerto."



Reacting to the performance on the United Showbiz Show on UTV, A Plus said Sarkodie has created an admirable niche.



He noted that the performance of the two-time BET Award winner has elevated the bar of excellence even further for other artistes to reach.



"Sarkodie is a very smart person. He is unpredictable. It will be difficult for anyone to reach where he has raised the bar. He has really raised the bar. I am very excited about how he carries himself," A plus expressed his admiration.

A Plus added that Sarkodie's performance has given him a fair idea of what to expect at the latter's Rapperholic Concert, which is scheduled for later this month at the Fantasy Dome in Accra.



"This year, I wondered what the Rapperholic Concert would look like. I think with the album and this performance, I think Rapperholic will be more massive than all the previous years," he added.



DQ/ESA