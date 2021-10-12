Sarkodie inspires Kranium with his weight loss journey

Jamaican singer, Kranium and Sarkodie

Popular Jamaican artiste, Kranium, has disclosed his intentions to join Sarkodie in his weight loss journey.

Kranium during a conversation with Sarkodie on social media asked the rapper to recommend a weight loss programme that will enable him look good on stage.



This was after Sarkodie in a series of tweets disclosed his intentions to kickstart a weight loss journey in order to stay in shape.



"Been in and outta shape but I’m going beast mode from today. Hard but necessary," Sarkodie said.

Kranuim who seem to have an interest in Sarkodie'S tweet replied with; "imma follow you on this fitness journey. I’m be looking outta shape on these stages out here lol Nicely.”



Sarkodie responded again saying, “A must my brother. we go hard when you touch down."



Born Kemar Donaldson, Kranium is a Jamaican reggae and dancehall singer known for his 2013 hit single 'Nobody has to Know' which gave him international recognition.