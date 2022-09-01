Sarkodie is an ordinary artiste - Dr UN

Dr UN asks Sarkodie to stay humble

The organizer of the controversial Global Blueprint Excellence Awards, Dr. UN, described Sarkodie as an ordinary artiste, adding that he is not better than him or bigger than his award scheme.

Speaking in an interview with blogger Zionfelix, he added that the rapper doesn't have better qualifications.



He also claimed to have had direct contact with the musician who was a recipient of his controversial UN awards.



“When he travels, Sarkodie will let you know that I am in Memphis...I am in South Africa, Zulu, he takes pictures of himself with the lions and sends them to me on WhatsApp.



“I don't know how you value Sarkodie more than the people I have brought on my platform. He is an ordinary artiste I know. He is not older than me and doesn't hold any better qualifications than me. He is not a master of the mic than myself,” he said.

Dr UN advised the award-winning artiste to humble himself because the people he respects, like Bola Ray and Kwame Adinkra, among others, are not better than him.



“He has to humble himself. If you respect Bola Ray you have to respect me much better. If you respect Kwame Adinkra, you have to honour me.



“Don't take me cheeky ease. It's the SHS graduates that listen to you. Someone can see me as a super person in a power bubble,” he added.



ADA/BOG