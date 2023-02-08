1
Sarkodie is my friend because he’s respectful – Kofi Amoabeng

Wed, 8 Feb 2023 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Chief Executive Officer of defunct UT Bank Prince Kofi Amoabeng has disclosed that Sarkodie is his friend because he was brought up well.

He says the Sark Natives boss is a great personality who is humble.

Kofi Amoabeng who was speaking on Accra-based OKAY FM said comparatively, Sarkodie is different.

“He is a great guy I must say and he is one of the guys who was brought up properly, he respects old age, parenthood and things like that.

"He came to me we decided to do tours in the Universities again on the same note of trying to give hope to the students and things like that.

"We used to call it X mentor, so we went on about three or four campuses and then we spent time together. Evening outings, in my house, at his parties, so Sarkodie is a very good friend. Sark all the way,” he said.

