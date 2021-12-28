Sarkodie is never a competition; he’ll do what I couldn’t – Obrafour

Obrafuor

Rapper, Obrafour, has said that he believes that what he could not do during his time, Sarkodie will be able to achieve those.

He contends that Sarkodie can never be seen as his competitor in the industry.



Rather, he acknowledges him as his younger brother and Sarkodie sees him as his big brother who he looks up to.



Obrafour made this known when he spoke In an interview with Accra-based Asaase Radio.

He said, “I don’t see Sarkodie as a competitor … he recognises me as a father figure and I see him as a younger brother. I know where I couldn’t transcend, he will be able to”.



It could be remembered that during the Rapperholic Concert, Sarkodie bowed to the legendary Obrafour and acknowledged his works for the genre of music and for the Ghana Music Industry.



Obrafour has been one of the motivations for Sarkodie and even other rappers in the country.