Sarkodie mourns veteran producer Rab Bakari

Sark And Rab Sarkodie mourns Rab

Tue, 8 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran DJ Rab is dead

Industry folks express their condolences to DJ Rab’s family

Sarkodie expresses disbelief over DJ Rab’s death

Sarkodie has expressed his disbelief after the news broke of veteran music cum producer, Rab Bakari’s death, which happened on Independence Day.

In a post shared on March 7, 2022, the rapper said if there was anything the music industry can't shake off, that will be Rab’s sudden death.

“If there’s something we (industry) can’t get over, it’s definitely going to be This very one !!! Like how ???” he shared on Twitter.

The sudden death of Rab Bakari, affectionately called DJ Rab, occurred on March 6, 2022, when he visited the Busua beach to celebrate Independence Day.

The news broke when Rab’s colleague, Reggie Rockstone, shared a picture of him with prayer and heart emojis.

Prior to this unfortunate incident, DJ Rab had shared a picture of himself smiling at the beach.

Many industry persons have since been commenting on his post, expressing shock at his sudden demise.

