Sarkodie names rappers he’d take on in a battle and why

Sarkodie

Two-time BET Award winner Sarkodie, has disclosed his interest in contesting Nigeria’s M.I. Abaga and South Africa’s Cassper Nyovest in what is usually called a rap battle in Hip-hop culture.

He made the disclosure by speaking to Ghanaian blogger Emmanuel Sandyman alias Fire Stick.



Sarkodie first established that he will never battle a young rapper who challenges him directly or indirectly.



"I feel you only respond when you’re not sure of your [superior] position,” he reasoned.



He, however, admitted he has an interest in taking on an international rapper.



“M.I. Abaga, yeah. Definitely,” he nodded.



“Cassper, yeah,” he agreed when the host cited the South African rap act also.

With his hands in the air, the ‘Non-Living Thing’ hitmaker demonstrated the aforementioned are of a “higher level.”



“No disrespect [to other rappers] but let’s be realistic, businesswise,” he explained.



His concerns are majorly promotional.



“If I have a lyrical battle with Cassper, South Africa will be watching what I’m doing. Nigeria, if I battle M.I., they’ll watch.”



For Sarkodie, the most decorated rapper in African music history, if he battles someone from his native country Ghana only locals would watch and they are already his audience so he asks “who would I then want to listen to me battle?”