Sarkodie not in my list of top 5 rappers in Ghana - Obibini

• Obibini said Sarkodie is not part of his five favorite rappers in Ghana

• He said Sarkodie’s songs do not usually make it to his playlist



• According to Obibini, most of the current crop of artistes only thrive on hype



Ghanaian rapper, Obibini has exempted Sarkodie from his list of top 5 rappers in Ghana.



According to the Zylofon Media signee, he is not an avid listener of Sarkodie’s songs, adding that the VGMA Artiste of the Decade’s tracks do not usually make it to his everyday playlist.



Obibini said he could fix Sarkodie somewhere among the top ten rappers list but he won’t be a part of his top five favorites.

“For those in my league, shout out to Gemini, Strongman. As for Sarkodie, he will not make it to my list of top 5 rappers. I can fix him somewhere within the top ten. When I show you my playlist, it’s weird. No doubt that he is the most celebrated and most decorated rapper in Ghana but it is about vibe. It’s just not there. I usually don’t listen to him,” he stated in an interview with TV3’s Giovanni.



When asked of his views concerning the new crop of Ghanaian rappers including the pioneers of the Asakaa drill movement, Obibini said most of them they are not lyrically strong.



He cited Lyrical Joe and Black Sherif as his favourites among the new school of rappers in the country.



“Lyrically speaking, I don’t think they are doing much but with waves and trends, they are doing fine. The drill is also fun. It’s fun to ride on. For the new crop of artistes, Lyrical Joe is the first on my list, then Black Sherif. I know where Black Sherif comes from and I know he is going to last,” he asserted.



Obibini was signed unto the Zylofon Music label in 2017 but not much has been heard of him until his current rap battle with Amerado in which he has released two diss songs titled ‘Deceased’ and ‘Carcass’.

It can be recalled that the rapper was signed alongside the likes of Kumi Guitar, Becca, Stonebwoy, Joyce Blessing and Benedicta Gafah.



Watch the video below







Nomination