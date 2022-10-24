Sarkodie not signing unto Akon’s record label is his best decision – Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

Sarkodie’s decision not to sign with Akon’s Konvict Music record label is one of the most significant decisions of his career. This is according to controversial Ghanaian entertainment critic Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo.

His comments come at the back of an interview Shatta Wale said that rapper Sarkodie failed to take advantage of his relationship with record producer Akon to boost his career.



“Sarkodie not signing unto Akon’s label is one of the biggest decisions he has taken if that is true. It’s his best decision,” he said.



Speaking on Peace FM’s entertainment news review show, Arnold explained that Akon’s label has recently failed to project any signee.



“Tell me who you know from Akon’s label. Signee’s include OJ Boo Dirty, Demarco, Money J, Yaa Boy, Omega amongst others. I am super gratified with where Sarkodie independently has moved his career to where he is,” he added.

“Independently see where Sarkodie has moved his career from here to that international pedestal”, Arnold stated.



Arnold further stated that Shatta Wale is nowhere close to Sarkodie’s international significance.



“He (Shatta) cannot match Sarkodie’s international presence. It is a fact. How was he able to leverage on Beyonce’s collaboration? Since 2019, the likes of Burna Boy has gone on to win Grammy and playing on big big stadia. Why is Wale not comparing himself to Burna Boy?” he quizzed.