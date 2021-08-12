Sarkodie opens up on his alter ego and disadvantages as a celebrity

Rapper, Sarkodie

Source: Nana Yaw Wiredu, Contributor

In a four packed special on Oneplay Africa, one of Africa’s most celebrated Rapper, Sarkodie, pours out certain decisions he's made ever since he became a public figure on the Bold Convo hosted by Tilly Akua Nipaa.

For the first time in an interview, Sarkodie has revealed that his brand Sarkodie is an alter ego to his true self Michael Owusu Addo, openly expressing that, the part of him that people do not like is Michael.



On the Bold convo, Sarkodie revealed that, as part of being a celebrity, it is a bit difficult contributing to everyday conversations when he meets new people, mostly because his comment is taken a bit too serious and personal.



In talking about his first Commercial song with Mugeez, Sarkodie on the BOLD show with Tilly Akuaa Nipaa. Commented that He needed to do a commercial song at the earliest stage of his career because he did not want to be boxed as a hardcore rapper as they did with American hip-hopper Twista at the time. “The fast rap thing was like a tag on me” he added.



Among other serious revelations made, Sarkodie further on mentioned that when he wins an award in a rap category, he gets very excited as compared to other categories because rap is what he stands.



The Bold Conversation is a new show by Pop Media house, Oneplay Africa, to celebrate young trendsetters in the various industries in Ghana. The maiden edition hosted Sarkodie who is currently pushing one of his major projects, No Pressure Album.

The Head of Creatives at Oneplay Africa, George Wiredu Duah comments that:



As the leading brand in Generation Z conversations, Our New Show, Bold, hosted by Tilly Akua Nipaa, is one we are excited about as a company because it’s that kind that gives generaztion Z vibes. We know young people always desire for cool conversations and it is now here.



The 4 pack special series on Sarkodie will be premiered weekly for the next four weeks.



Check out the Bold Convo with Sarkodie below



