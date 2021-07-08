Sarkodie pays courtesy call on Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II with Sarkodie

• Sarkodie released photos to announce his visit to the Ashanti king

• He went to the palace with his team



• The musician was clad in a kaftan while the king donned cloth



Sarkodie has paid a courtesy call on Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia Palace.



Photographs from the epic occasion shared on the rapper’s social media handles captured him grinning from ear to ear as he posed with Asantehene who was equally beaming.



Michael Owusu Addo, as the rapper is known in real life, was accompanied by members of his team, including his manager AngelTown and personal disc jockey, DJ Mensah.

Sarkodie is expected to release his 7th studio album on July 30. The project, titled 'No Pressure', was scheduled for release on July 7 but was postponed.



Announcing the development on social media, Sarkodie said: “I know how excited you all are for my new album #NoPressure. That feeling inspired me every day in the studio to push myself and my songwriting to the limits.



"I’ve never been more determined to make an album that you’ll love deeply. To deliver the album that you all deserve, I need a little more time. There’s been a hold-up clearing some samples, that’s all. The new release date is 30th July 2021."



